New video shows man accused of trying to kidnap 2-year-old boy in Philadelphia

The incident happened on the 2300 block of North 11th Street around 12 p.m. back on October 17.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video of a man accused of trying to snatch a toddler from his mother earlier this month.

New footage shows the man, believed to be in his 30s, walking around the North Philadelphia neighborhood before attempting to kidnap a 2-year-old boy from his mother.

The suspect ran away after the child's mother wrestled him back.

No injuries were reported.

If you recognize the man, call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

