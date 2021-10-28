New video shows man accused of trying to kidnap 2-year-old boy in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video of a man accused of trying to snatch a toddler from his mother earlier this month.It happened on the 2300 block of North 11th Street around 12 p.m. back on October 17.New footage shows the man, believed to be in his 30s, walking around the North Philadelphia neighborhood before attempting to kidnap a 2-year-old boy from his mother.The suspect ran away after the child's mother wrestled him back.No injuries were reported.If you recognize the man, call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.