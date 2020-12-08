Delaware Valley health officials prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In just days, the FDA is expected to endorse Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.In Philadelphia, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Tuesday that the city could receive doses as early as next week, but they don't have exact numbers"We've gotten many numbers from the federal government but each one, they say it may change and those numbers frequently have changed, so we won't know how many doses we'll get until we actually get them," said Farley.Dr. Farley said the initial vaccines will only be in the tens of thousands.A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Health Department said they don't know how many vaccines the state will initially receive, but there's a three-stage approach to distribution.Phase one includes first responders, essential workers and people 65 and older.The second phase is the high-risk population, and the third phase includes the general population."If it is the Pfizer vaccine, it will be coming in doses of 975, so if we have our employees segregated into groups of 975, groups to receive the vaccine if they want it," said Dr. Jon Stallkamp, Main Line Health's Interim Chief Medical Officer.Dr. Stallkamp said the hospital's emergency department staff is prioritized first on the list to get vaccinated."Those would be the ones who kind of have the unexpected introduction to a patient with COVID," said Dr. Stallkamp. "Someone who's with the emergency department (ED) and you never know if someone in the ED has COVID or not."Pennsylvania will launch a platform known as Prep Mod, a way to remind people to get the second dose of the vaccine via vaccination reminder cards.As for storage and handling requirements for the vaccine, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Health said it depends on which vaccine is approved first and when it will arrive.In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said they expect to receive half a million vaccines by the end of the year."The first distribution will include a total of 76,000 doses and there will be shipments. I think we can assume, every week thereafter for the foreseeable future," said Murphy, during a press conference on Friday.Each Pennsylvania county is finalizing its vaccine distribution plans.Representatives from Montgomery and Chester County sent these statements: