14 gifts she'll love this Valentine's Day

Are you still looking for a special Valentine's Day gift? Don't fret! We've got you covered with a list of 14 amazing options for every kind of partner, from the beauty-obsessed to the home chef. The best part is they're all available on Amazon, so if you're looking for a last-minute option you can have one delivered straight to your door!

For the partner that's always on the go, give the gift of a smartwatch! They'll be able to check texts, monitor the weather, log workouts, and do it all from their wrist!

Image credit: Amazon

These slippers are the perfect gift for the homebody in your life. The memory foam insole makes these especially comfortable and the faux-fur trim ensures they'll never have cold feet again.

Image credit: Amazon

Gift this viral lip sleeping mask to the budding beauty guru in your life. The coconut oil and shea butter formula provides ultimate hydration and with six scents to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect fit for your partner.

Image credit: Amazon

This multi-use stick is another perfect gift for a partner who is always on the move. It can be applied to the lips, the cheeks, and the eyes with just a few swipes - no makeup brushes required!

Image credit: Amazon

The JW PEI Gabbi purse is a staple amongst supermodels like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, making it an amazing gift for any fashion-lover this Valentine's Day.

Image credit: Amazon

Gucci Bloom is a scent celebrating the authenticity, vitality, and diversity of women around the world. Combining notes of tuberose, jasmine, and Rangoon Creeper, this scent will wow any woman in your life, from the perfume novice to the aficionado.

Image credit: Amazon

There's no better gift than some heartfelt words so tell your partner how you really feel this Valentine's Day with a classic Hallmark card.

Image credit: Amazon

These silk pillowcases are the perfect gift for the hair-and-skincare-obsessed person in your life. The ultra-soft texture works to prevent premature aging and helps keep hair knot-free so your partner can wake up feeling extra beautiful every day.

Image credit: Amazon

This natural soy candle is an amazing gift for the person who already has it all, or even a thoughtful choice for a long-distance partner. A scent blend of rose, jasmine, and peony oozes romance and will remind them of you when you're away.

Image credit: Amazon

This hair crimper is a great choice for the novice hair stylist. The 3-barrel design makes it super easy to get those effortless beachy waves plus the LCD temperature display will help minimize any damage to the hair.

Image credit: Amazon

These noise-canceling headphones are amazing both for folks working from home or those commuting to an office, allowing them to concentrate on whatever they're doing whether it's an important meeting, unwinding with a podcast, or jamming out to their favorite song.

Image credit: Amazon

Help your partner elevate their home bar with these gorgeous purple coupe glasses that are perfect for espresso martinis, margaritas, or even their favorite mocktail!

Image credit: Amazon

For the home chef who loves breakfast, consider this adorable heart-shaped waffle maker. Bonus points if you use it to make them breakfast in bed next year!

Image credit: Amazon

Is there anything more old-school romantic than the gift of jewelry? Make your partner smile this Valentine's Day with a beautiful oval locket necklace that comes in gold or silver. Make sure you pop in a picture of the two of you for an extra-personalized touch.

Image credit: Amazon

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.