Top 6: Valentine's Day - Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Looking for a spot to take your sweetie for Valentine's Day? In this week's Top 6, 6abc's Jessica Boyington takes us to a few heart-warming spots in Philadelphia.

Thirsty Dice

For a game night out with your Valentine (or even your "Galentines"), try Thirsty Dice, Philadelphia's very first Board game cafe! The shelves are lined with over 1000 board games, from the most rare of finds to the classics we all know and love. (It's okay if you don't know how to play any, they have a game expert walking around the room for that!) Order from their menu of American comfort food, with cocktails and boozy milkshakes to keep you full while you play, but make sure you don't miss out on their Valentine's Day themed additions!

What I loved:

-Cherry Bourbon Wings

-Chicken Nachos

-"The Love Letter" (A cocktail with a sweet handwritten note attached!)

Di Bruno Brothers

Di Bruno Brothers opened one of its very first doors way back in 1939, and has been serving customers high quality products in the Rittenhouse Square shop since 1994. (I stopped by to check it out, and it was buzzing with business!) In addition to pre-made meals, breads, wines, and everything in between they carry a huge selection of cheese and cured meats...making it the perfect place to personalize a snack board that anyone would fall in love with.

What I loved:

-Black Lava Cashews (roasted with Hawaiian sea salt)

-Letting their wine experts choose a specialty wine just for me!

Golden Nugget Jewelers

It's no wonder the family owned and operated Golden Nugget Jewelers is where all of Philadelphia gets engaged. They carry the city's biggest inventory of diamonds, displaying an immeasurable number of necklaces, earrings, and rings in store. Whether you're looking for a unique piece or want to stick with something classic, they have it for a great price. They say their top seller each Valentine's Day is a pair of diamond stud earrings...and get this...they're offering 30-40% off all studs for the holiday! Whats not to love about that?

