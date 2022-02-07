Save on Valentine's Day treats and sweets by shopping local

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here's your friendly reminder that Valentine's Day is in exactly one week. And just like everything else these days, the cost of popular gifts like flowers and candy are on the rise.
The National Retail Federation predicts lovebirds will shell out about $175 this year. But you can still get something special, without Cupid's arrow stinging your wallet, by shopping local.
Because of shortages and shipping, one florist said the latest delivery of roses was the cost of a plane ticket.
If you want to give fresh blooms, Philadelphia-based florist Cleon Brown says put a little love in it.
"You can make your own," Brown says. "Gather supplies at a local produce market or a grocery store. I know they have hydrangeas, some roses, eucalyptus and greenery."
Brown teaches DIY sessions on his Instagram and the next lesson is Sunday, February 13 at 8 p.m.
For just about everything else, you might want to treat your sweetie, or yourself, too, the female entrepreneurs at Sisterly Love Alliance are hosting two one -stop-shops this weekend.
The first is Saturday at Jet Wine Bar. The second is Sunday at Triple Bottom Brewing.
"Each one will have 15 to 20 vendors, from food to teas and wine and cheese, and gifts like embroidered bags," says Jill Weber, the owner of Jet Wine Bar and one of the organizers of the Sisterly Love Alliance. "We talk about shopping small all the time. Here's your opportunity. Everything you see there is made locally."
The idea is to spread the love and enjoy snacks and drinks while you shop.
