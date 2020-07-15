Health & Fitness

Vaping could put young adults at greater risk for complications of COVID-19, study finds

Vaping could put you at greater risk for complications when it comes to COVID-19, and with more young people being infected, doctors say it's concerning.

Internet searches for vaping and COVID-19 peaked in March, but then dropped off. Before the virus emerged, vaping and its effects on young lungs was the epidemic public health officials were most alarmed about.

A new UC San Francisco study found that one out of three young people are medically vulnerable to severe COVID-19 illness.

Researchers looked at the smoking behaviors of 8,400 individuals between ages of 18 and 25 and found tobacco use to be a top risk factor.

Doctors: Heart conditions make you vulnerable to COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

The need for ventilators has dominated the conversation about coronavirus and much of the focus has been on people with respiratory illnesses such as asthma and COPD. But doctors say there's another group that might be even more vulnerable to COVID-19.


Tiara Alvarez used to vape e-cigarettes.

"I started noticing that once I would inhale, it was hurting my chest. It was like a burn," she said.

Dr. Vikram Anant, a infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, says smoking and vaping can have adverse effects on respiratory and immune function.

"We do know that vaping can cause lung injury and it's likely that if you have vaping-related lung injury, you will have more severe outcomes," he said.
Anand said the connection between vaping and COVID-19 needs more study, but government numbers point to an upward trend. In mid-April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly nine hospitalizations per 100,000 were in young adults. By the end of June, nearly 35 hospitalizations per 100,000 were in those between the ages of 18 to 29.

Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk
EMBED More News Videos

How do you know if you have COVID-19? Watch the video above to learn about the coronavirus symptoms you should know.


"The more people who are getting infected, the more young people we'll see having illness as well," he said.

Research shows the number of kids who started vaping at age 14 or younger has tripled in the past five years. Young people often think vaping is less harmful than cigarettes, but experts remind us it can be addictive and no one's sure yet about the long term impacts on lungs.

"It's very clear that there's no benefit to vaping and there's only the potential to harm," Anand said.

The UCSF study found young men who smoke or vape may double their risk of serious COVID-19 complications, including death. The risk for young women goes up one and a half times compared to their peers who don't vape or smoke.

Vitamin D and COVID-19: Doctor explains the connection
EMBED More News Videos

SUNSHINE NEWS: Recent studies show people who were sickest for the longest amount of time in hospitals, also had the lowest levels of vitamin D. If so, what could you do to boost your levels? SoCal doctor gives tips to boost your immune system with vitamin D.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingcoronavirusu.s. & worldstudycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia schools planning split schedules, virtual learning this fall
Large public events prohibited in Philly through 2021
Scientists calling on everyone to kill spotted lanternflies
Surprise proposal for doctor on frontlines of pandemic
Philly teachers' union releases reopening plan
Philly protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Show More
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
Man fatally shot near K & A in Philly
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Statue of Black protester replaces toppled slave trader
Tow truck driver saves drowning woman in Wildwood
More TOP STORIES News