Vehicle recycling facility in New Castle, Delaware heavily damaged by fire

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Officials say a fire that caused extensive damage at a vehicle recycling facility in New Castle, Delaware was an accident.

The fire erupted in a building on the 400 block of Old Airport Road around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the fire marshal's office, workers were using torches to dismantle vehicles when combustible material nearby went up in flames.

The fire caused about $100,000 in damage to the business, and three buildings were damaged or destroyed.

One firefighter suffered minor burns to his hands while fighting the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

