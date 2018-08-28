Officials say a fire that caused extensive damage at a vehicle recycling facility in New Castle, Delaware was an accident.The fire erupted in a building on the 400 block of Old Airport Road around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday.According to the fire marshal's office, workers were using torches to dismantle vehicles when combustible material nearby went up in flames.The fire caused about $100,000 in damage to the business, and three buildings were damaged or destroyed.One firefighter suffered minor burns to his hands while fighting the fire.No other injuries were reported.------