Watch 6abc's 2020 Veterans Celebration

Philadelphia (WPVI) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation or large public gatherings, the Philadelphia Veterans Parade shifted gears.
This year, you can see the 2020 Veterans Celebration, hosted by Alicia Vitarelli, along with retired Col. Maureen Weigl and Parade President Anthony Murphy.
Our Celebration includes memorable moments from last year's parade, as well as new events, shout-outs from celebrities, and information about this year's Virtual Philadelphia Veterans Festival.
