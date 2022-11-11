Students honor the special veterans in their lives with annual breakfast

Stories of war, resilience, and service filled the room as students shared a meal with the special veterans in their lives

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I spent four years in the Marine Corps," said Andrew Cyr. "It had some good times and bad times like everything else. Some of the bad times, you don't want to talk about."

Cyr, who is from Edison, New Jersey, traveled to Horsham to share a special Veterans Day breakfast with his granddaughter, Aislyn Newell.

"I never told her about the treatment I got when I got back to the states," he said. "I think she's now finally realizing the difference between then and now."

Aislyn Newell is an eighth-grade student at Keith Valley Middle School, which has celebrated Veterans Day with their annual breakfast since 2005.

"A lot of our generation forgets some of this stuff," said Newell. "He talks about it, but he didn't talk about it as much as he did today, so it helped me fully understand, like, what he went through."

Creating a learning experience outside the classroom is one of the goals of the event. The other, of course, is to honor the roughly 130 veterans in attendance.

"We opened it up so the students can bring family members or friends who are retired or active service members," said Principal Jonathan Kircher. "But we also open up to the community. We go to our local VFWs, we post in churches."

The celebration was glued together by students who lended their talents to opening ceremonies, the school's student council, and a local restaurant, Hatboro Dish.

