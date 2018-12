The Bucks County coroner has identified the person firefighters pulled out of a house blaze Bucks County.That person has been identified as 67-year-old Laurette Sabolick.Chopper 6 was there as crews responded to the home in the 900 block of State Road in Springtown just before 11 a.m. Thursday.Fire crews quickly got the blaze under control.An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.------