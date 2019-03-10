Investigation underway after video allegedly shows NJ Transit officer dragging man

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey Transit Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a video that is getting a lot of attention online.

Video appears to show an officer drag and hit a man lying on the ground outside of the Trenton Transit Center.

The department confirms this is one of its officers.

A witness told Action News the video was taken with a cell phone Sunday night.

It does not show what happened leading up to the incident.

New Jersey Transit Police released a statement to Action News saying, "We are thoroughly looking into this incident."
