Video captures burglars ransacking Northern Liberties home while family slept

Police are searching for the two bandits who had their way on North Lithgow Street in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.A nanny cam captured the two burglars snooping around inside a home early Thursday morning. It happened while a couple and their four-year-old son slept upstairs unaware of what was going on."It was really disturbing, it was really scary and it was kind of surreal," said Jordana Astrologo.Soon, one of the burglars comes into clear view unaware there was a camera recording him. A camera recording some of the less positive pursuits of man. A man who ultimately eyes a piggy bank. A piggy bank belonging to a four-year-old.The thief then takes the piggy bank and empties it of whatever coins the little boy had saved.The couple woke up in the morning to find the place had been ransacked. A number of items, including credit cards had been stolen."They didn't take the piggy bank, they just took all the money out of it," said Astrologo.The couple would later determine they apparently had accidentally left the front door unlocked. Police say that's exactly what thieves looking for a crime of opportunity are hoping for.But Jordana Astrologo, who worries things could have been a lot worse, says she won't ever let that happen again."Double, triple check and probably put in some kind of security lock that automatically locks," said Astrologo.Police have looked at the video but right now, they do not believe the guy is the same one involved in a rash of burglaries in Spring Garden.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.