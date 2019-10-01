Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WPVI) -- Wild video captured an American Airlines catering cart losing control on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport Monday.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said they believe an accelerator on the cart became stuck, causing it to lose control

Video shot by a passenger waiting for their flight shows the car driving in circles, unmanned, as workers jump out of the way and pull each other to safety, even as they try to find a way to stop the cart.



Eventually another airport employee on another vehicle rams the cart, knocking it on its side and stopping it.

American Airlines said no one was injured in the incident and it resulted only in one 10 minute flight delay.

"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle. Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident," the statement said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisamerican airlinescaught on videoohare airport
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen robbed, shot in back after exiting bus
1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Police confirm at least 4 cases of child luring in Delco
Troubleshooters: Baby death in infant inclined sleeper leads to lawsuit
Fire ravages Chester County home
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting dreadlocks
Asbestos found in 2 Philly schools: Officials
Show More
Man charged after 6-year-old son dies during attempted exorcism
AccuWeather: Warmer, more humid today
Man dies after being shot in buttocks: Philadelphia police
FAA to test if shrinking airplane seat sizes are safe
Texas man allegedly guns down home invader, goes back to bed
More TOP STORIES News