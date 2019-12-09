CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man rams front of store with truck, then steals cash register

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the man caught on surveillance video ramming his pickup truck into the front of a market and then stealing the cash register.

It happened in the early morning hours of December 5 at the Kattanadu Market on the 8500 block of Krewstown Road.

In the video, the man can be seen driving his truck into the glass front door of the establishment and then driving away, only to return later and then steal the register drawer.

Police said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities said if you encounter the suspect do not approach him, but rather contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.

All tips will be confidential.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burglarysmash and grabphiladelphia policesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch Action News at Noon on 6abc.com
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Jack-knifed tractor trailer shuts down portion of I-295
Person stabbed at Frankford deli
Show More
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
Rowan to meet with students following recent suicides
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
More TOP STORIES News