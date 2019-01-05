U.S. & WORLD

Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old Texas driver after wrong-way crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver in Corpus Christi, Texas, survived a harrowing crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him, local officials said. (Corpus Christi Police Department)

Danny Clemens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
A Texas driver survived a wrong-way crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. The 70-year-old motorist was driving down State Highway 358 when his vehicle was struck by a driver on the wrong side of the road, causing his car to flip onto its side and catch fire.

Dashboard camera footage of the crash's aftermath showed a group of nine people working together to right the burning vehicle.


Police said they believed the driver "would not have survived without (the) heroic efforts" of the first responders and civilians.

Three other people in the burning car escaped with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to local media reports, while the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe that driver may have been drinking, KRIS-TV reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car fireu.s. & worldtexas newsdashboard camerasrescuewrong wayCorpus Christi
U.S. & WORLD
Firefighter falls 52 feet to his death responding to NYC crash
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Carol Burnett on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Chargers' Melvin Gordon has fun with Uber driver after landing in Baltimore
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
As it happened: Eagles fans, announcers react to missed field goal
Eagles' Hester tipped Parkey's missed field goal, video shows
Foles leads Eagles to 16-15 upset of Bears
Firefighter falls 52 feet to his death responding to NYC crash
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Action News Morning Update
1 injured in Mercer Co. gas station shooting
Show More
3 residents, firefighter injured in Camden fire
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
2 dead in triple shooting, survivor considered person of interest
AccuWeather: Colder Today, Some Snow/Ice Overnight in Northern Areas
High school wrestler forced to cut dreads returns to action
More News