BODYCAM VIDEO: Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag along Georgia road

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it continues to receive tips from across the country on the possible identity of Baby India, but is releasing portions of the video in hopes of finding credible information about her parents.
WSB-TV reported that the family who discovered the newborn said an "act of God" led them to the child on June 6.
WATCH: Family says 'act of God' led them to abandoned baby in bag
Alan Ragatz and his teenage daughters found the little girl in a wooded area adjacent to their home after hearing strange crying sounds. They discovered the newborn girl left in a pile of leaves and sticks and a bath mat. The child was miraculously alive with her umbilical cord still in place.
The family quickly notified local authorities, and paramedics rushed the child to the hospital, where she was checked out and determined to be doing well.
Nearly three weeks after her birth, authorities said Baby India is thriving and in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.
Anyone with information about Baby India's identity is urged to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 770-888-7308.