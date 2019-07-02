Video shows moment boy falls between train and platform in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia (WPVI) -- It was a heart-stopping moment at a train station in Australia as a child fell under a train.

Video shows the moment the boy slipped down into the gap between the platform and the train in Sydney.

Some passengers frantically signaled to the conductor as others reached down to pull the boy back up, which they were able to do.

This ordeal happened back in February, but officials just released the video in the wake of similar incidents as a way to remind parents to be extra watchful of their children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
train safetytrain accidentaustralia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man said he was robbed of $100,000 in cash
Suspect charged with kidnapping of missing Camden man
Fans watch as USA advances to World Cup Final
Cape May ice cream parlor becomes target of slurs, theft
Suspects behind bars after burglarizing churches in Pen Argyl
Sources: 76ers offer Simmons $170M max deal
WATCH LIVE: What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Show More
9-year-old Delco baseball player's epic jump makes SportsCenter Top 10
Hundreds rally to save Hahnemann Univ. Hospital
Kensington demolition project goes horribly wrong
AccuWeather: Heat Wave Number Two Starts Today
Video captures wrong-way driver during chase on NJ highway
More TOP STORIES News