Video shows moment boy falls between train and platform in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia (WPVI) -- It was a heart-stopping moment at a train station in Australia as a child fell under a train.Video shows the moment the boy slipped down into the gap between the platform and the train in Sydney.Some passengers frantically signaled to the conductor as others reached down to pull the boy back up, which they were able to do.This ordeal happened back in February, but officials just released the video in the wake of similar incidents as a way to remind parents to be extra watchful of their children.