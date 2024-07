Watch tiles be made by hand in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, there's a place where beautiful tiles are still made by hand.

The Moravian Pottery and Tile Works dates back to the early 1900s.

Workers continue to use the same techniques as they did back in those early days.

The Tile Works is located on Swamp Road in Doylestown, a little more than an hour from Philadelphia.

