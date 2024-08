Olympian gets a hero's welcome during homecoming in Bridgeport, Pa.

The town of Bridgeport in Montgomery County paid special tribute to one of our local Olympians.

The town of Bridgeport in Montgomery County paid special tribute to one of our local Olympians.

The town of Bridgeport in Montgomery County paid special tribute to one of our local Olympians.

The town of Bridgeport in Montgomery County paid special tribute to one of our local Olympians.

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The summer Olympics in Paris may be over, but the celebrations continue!

In fact, the town of Bridgeport in Montgomery County paid special tribute to one of our local Olympians.

Ariana Ramsey won a bronze medal for women's rugby.

Action News photojournalist Dave Edwards was there for her big homecoming.