Jason Kelce hypes fans ahead of Eagles game vs. Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was quite a showdown at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night as the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in a big divisional battle.

But before the game, it was a different type of show featuring former Eagle and fan favorite Jason Kelce.

He appeared with the band Mount Joy to perform a single from "A Philly Special Christmas Party," set to be released on November 22.

