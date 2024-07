1st ever Chinatown Summer Festival in Philadelphia features local food, artists, more

Organizers said they wanted the festival to draw in crowds and keep them coming back.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood was transformed into a street festival on Saturday.

The event was the first Chinatown Summer Festival. It featured local restaurants, food trucks, artists, and more.

