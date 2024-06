2024 Delaware County Senior Games inspire competition and comradery

Action News had a chance to visit the courtside of a very competitive Table Tennis tournament that took place Friday in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Action News had a chance to visit the courtside of a very competitive Table Tennis tournament that took place Friday in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Action News had a chance to visit the courtside of a very competitive Table Tennis tournament that took place Friday in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Action News had a chance to visit the courtside of a very competitive Table Tennis tournament that took place Friday in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The 2024 Delaware County Senior Games are in full swing, with various events ranging from track and field to bowling.

It's a beloved event that fosters competition and comradery.

Action News had a chance to visit the courtside of a very competitive Table Tennis tournament that took place Friday in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer has more in the video above.