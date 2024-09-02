Annual Labor Day Cardboard Boat Regatta kicks off in Montgomery County

Homemade cardboard boats took to the pool's racing lanes as families lined up to watch the makeshift regatta.

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An annual Labor Day tradition added an extra level of fun at a Montgomery County pool on Monday.

The 2024 Cardboard Boat Regatta was held at the Upper Moreland Swim Club, letting kids experience the last bit of summer in an exciting competition.

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli was there and got to speak with the competitors, who were all looking to win!

