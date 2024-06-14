Top 6: Best mocktails in Philadelphia -- Part 3

This week's Top 6 wraps up our series on the best mocktails.

This week's Top 6 wraps up our series on the best mocktails.

This week's Top 6 wraps up our series on the best mocktails.

This week's Top 6 wraps up our series on the best mocktails.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week's Top 6 wraps up our series on the best mocktails.

Action News' Jessica Boyington found one drink that brought her back to her childhood at the breakfast table. Plus, lots of fruity concoctions that are perfect for a hot, summery day.

RELATED: Top 6: Best mocktail spots in Philadelphia - Part 1

For various reasons, a lot of people have decided to cut out the booze. But you don't have to completely give up the sophistication and sociability of a cocktail.

RELATED: Top 6: Best mocktails in Philadelphia area - Part 2