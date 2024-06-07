Top 6: Best mocktails in Philadelphia area - Part 2

No hangover cure needed as this week's Top 6 continues with a look at the best mocktails in Philadelphia area.

No hangover cure needed as this week's Top 6 continues with a look at the best mocktails in Philadelphia area.

No hangover cure needed as this week's Top 6 continues with a look at the best mocktails in Philadelphia area.

No hangover cure needed as this week's Top 6 continues with a look at the best mocktails in Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No hangover cure is needed with these alcohol-free beverages 6abc's Jessica Boyington found that also have other health benefits.

Check out this week's Top 6, which continues with a look at the best mocktails in the Philadelphia area.

VOLSTEAD - Manayunk

Right on Main Street sits Volstead, a vegan restaurant and zero-proof cocktail bar. Grab the crunchy kale salad, a burger, some roasted garlic hummus, or their most popular seitan wings to fill up. Opt for a little creativity and build your own pizza! (They make a killer vegan ranch for dipping!) This bar is 100% alcohol-free but it's stocked with spirits and high-end mixers that perfectly concoct zero-proof sips that would fool anyone.

Mocktails I Loved:

-The Life of the Party (Social Elixir, Pineapple, Blood Orange, Agave, Fig & Black Walnut Bitters)

-Cali Sunrise (Pathfinder Hemp & Root, Zero Proof Tequila, Orange, Grenadine)

-New York Sour (Zero Proof Whiskey, Raw Sugar Cube, Aromatic Bitters, Chocolate Bitters)

-Mojito Blanco (Zero Proof Tequila, Mint, Lime, Mint, Agave)

RELATED: Top 6: Best mocktail spots in Philadelphia - Part 1

For various reasons, a lot of people have decided to cut out the booze. But you don't have to completely give up the sophistication and sociability of a cocktail.

LOLA'S GARDEN - Ardmore

Lola's Garden is the perfect pitstop after a shopping spree in Suburban Square. There's a huge outdoor space to soak up the summer air and open-air dining room perfect for munching on the Americano farm-to-table cuisine for lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends. You can be one of the first to try out their new outdoor bar...where you can sit and relax, or take your cocktails to go! They just launched a new Happy Hour menu, and just for me, they paired up a few snacks with some mocktails that matched.

Happy Hour Combos I Loved:

-Cucumber Basil Butterfly - Green Chickpea Hummus

-Lavender Lemonade - Scallop Tostada

-Pomegranate Rosemary Soda - Grilled Cheese (Vampire Slayer Cheese & Fig Marmalade)