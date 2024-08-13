Take a magical journey under the sea in CAMP's The Little Mermaid-themed experience

The Little Mermaid experience at CAMP Los Angeles is a dazzling tribute to Disney's beloved classic with music, characters, and nostalgia.

The Little Mermaid experience at CAMP Los Angeles is a dazzling tribute to Disney's beloved classic with music, characters, and nostalgia.

The Little Mermaid experience at CAMP Los Angeles is a dazzling tribute to Disney's beloved classic with music, characters, and nostalgia.

The Little Mermaid experience at CAMP Los Angeles is a dazzling tribute to Disney's beloved classic with music, characters, and nostalgia.

CENTURY CITY, Calif. -- When you step behind the magic door at CAMP Los Angeles, you're transported into an underwater paradise meticulously designed to capture the essence of Ariel's oceanic home in Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

"It is a combination of puppetry, live performance of actual songs sung from the movie, but it's also choose your own adventure," said Ari Levinson, Sr. Director of Partnerships at CAMP, an experiential space known for its innovative, themed events that blend interactive storytelling with creative play.

Guests are invited to participate in various activities that propel the story forward. From scavenger hunts, to slides to magic shows, theres never a dull moment. Whether you're reliving childhood memories or introducing a new generation to the wonder of Ariel's world, this immersive adventure is sure to leave a lasting impression.

CAMP Los Angeles

Westfield Century City, 2nd Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90067

https://camp.com/disney-the-little-mermaid