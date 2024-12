Sneak peek: Disney Treasure getting ready to set sail

Our parent company's newest cruise ship, The Disney Treasure, is getting ready to set sail.

Disney is inviting guests to a whole new world.



The ship is the first in Disney's fleet to bring the magic of attractions right onboard.

Before Disney Treasure welcomes its first guests, our Alyana Gomez is getting to experience all it has to offer.