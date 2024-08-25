Jalen Carter surprises kids from Philadelphia with back-to-school shopping spree

Players with the Philadelphia Eagles teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods to make preparations easier for local families.

Players with the Philadelphia Eagles teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods to make preparations easier for local families.

Players with the Philadelphia Eagles teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods to make preparations easier for local families.

Players with the Philadelphia Eagles teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods to make preparations easier for local families.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The last-minute rush is underway to pick up necessary supplies for the first day back to school, which in Philadelphia is on Monday.

Players with the Philadelphia Eagles teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods to make preparations easier for local families.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter surprised a group of kids from the Philadelphia Youth Football Academy in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Sunday.

Together, Carter and the kids got to pick out cool new gear for the start of the school year.

Action News Reporter Bryanna Gallagher has more in the video above.