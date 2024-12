Haverford High School is home to one of the nation's top distance runners

Haverford High School is home to one of the nation's top-distance runners. Olivia Cieslak does it all -- cross country, indoor and outdoor track.

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Track and field is one of those niche sports that you don't always hear about unless we are talking about a truly special athlete.

Well, we have one of those truly special athletes right here in our backyard.

She's committed to running for Stanford next year.

