Immersive trip down Hip Hop memory lane examines the music genre's influence on American Culture

Hip Hop Til Infinity exhibition takes visitors on a 50-year retrospective journey across hip hop music history and its influence in American culture.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Hip Hop music has cemented itself in American culture. The immersive exhibition Hip Hop Til Infinity takes a retrospective look at the music genre's influence, featuring the likes of Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, and Nipsey Hustle.

"Hip Hop has become a driving force to be reckoned with," said legendary graffiti artist Edwin Sacasa, who goes by Shirt King Phade. "Seeing the seeds that were planted in the 70s and 80s, it's amazing to see the growth."

"This is all stuff that you're not going to see on the internet," said Mark Bijasa, a curator and designer with the exhibition's producers Mass Appeal. "These are rare artifacts and collectibles. It's an experience that all Hip Hop fans should have a chance to see."

For more information, go to: https://hiphoptilinfinityla.com/