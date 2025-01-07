How to avoid snow-related injuries

While the snow is certainly fun to be in, it can also bring an increase in injuries like slips, falls and even muscle strains.
According to the CDC, about 1 million people are injured every year from slips and falls in snow and ice.
In fact, doctors say this is the time of year they typically see a rise in urgent care visits because of the inclement weather outside.
Rothman Orthopedic sports medicine specialists say those are the most common snow-related injuries.
They say it's important to know your body and your limits.
Dr. Stephen Stache at Rothman Orthopedic says ask a friend or neighbor to shovel or run an errand for you if you're unable to. And if you must complete the task, then warm up your muscles and don't over-exert yourself.
Stache says if you get injured and the swelling doesn't go down and the pain is prolonged, it's time to seek a professional.
If it's not as bad, doctors say "Rest Ice Compression Elevation," or RICE treatment, along with over-the-counter medication are your best first steps.