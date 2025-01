Audubon center teaches you everything you wanted to know about birds

The John James Audubon Center can teach you everything you ever wanted to know about the winged creatures that live among us

The John James Audubon Center can teach you everything you ever wanted to know about the winged creatures that live among us

The John James Audubon Center can teach you everything you ever wanted to know about the winged creatures that live among us

The John James Audubon Center can teach you everything you ever wanted to know about the winged creatures that live among us

AUDUBON, Pa. (WPVI) -- In this latest edition of One Tank Trips, we are doing some bird watching.



The John James Audubon Center can teach you everything you ever wanted to know about the winged creatures that live among us, as well as the man who dedicated his life to documenting them.

The center is located in Audubon, Pennsylvania, less than 45 minutes from Philadelphia.



Action News photojournalist Todd Haas takes us there.