Children's book honors renowned designer Mae Reeves

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This weekend in Philadelphia, a special celebration of Black children's book authors is being held leading into the Juneteenth holiday.

The event is highlighting the book "May Makes a Way," which details the life of renowned Philadelphia designer May Reeves, who was known for her extravagant hats.

She was a trailblazer, activist, and one of the first prominent Black business owners in the city.

Reeves' daughter Donna Limerick joins Action News Mornings to talk more about her mother's legacy as well as the book.

The Juneteenth Celebrating Literary and Artistic Freedom will be held on June 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Athenaeum of Philadelphia. The event is free.

for more information or to register for the event, visit the Athenaeum of Philadelphia website.