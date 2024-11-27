Matteo Bocelli previews performance in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are less than 24 hours to the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade and we have a star-studded lineup joining us for the big event!



Among them, Singer Matteo Bocelli, the son of renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

He gave us a sneak peek at what we can expect from his performance.



The Bocelli family famously performs together - with Matteo joining his father Andrea and sister Virginia.



After our parade on Thursday, Matteo kicks off his U.S. tour in Red Bank, New Jersey on Friday before heading to Atlantic City on Saturday.

