At Mighty Writers, helping the community means creating community

There's a program that's feeding the minds of children and the bellies of the entire community.

There's a program that's feeding the minds of children and the bellies of the entire community.

There's a program that's feeding the minds of children and the bellies of the entire community.

There's a program that's feeding the minds of children and the bellies of the entire community.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's Giving Tuesday and we're inviting you to join us for the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon.



According to the US Census Bureau, nearly 1 in 3 residents in Camden lives in poverty.



There's a program that's feeding the minds of children and the bellies of the entire community.

Mighty Writers opened its Camden outpost in 2015, teaching children from 2 through their teens how to find their voice.

When the pandemic hit, Derrick Gallashaw was an educator who started working from home. In the beginning, they were feeding just 5 to 10 people a day. Now it's 250 people.

Tamala Edwards has the full story.