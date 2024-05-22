Striking A Chord: How a music therapy program reunited two long-lost friends

MusicWorks provides music therapy for people with autism, down syndrome and other challenges. It also helped reunite high school friends.

"It's kismet they came back together through music. Their friendship is something they've always cherished and to be reunited after all these years is special."

WALLINGFORD, Pennsylvania -- Joann and Anthony were classmates at Elwyn School in the early 1990s, dating at one point and attending the prom together at 1994.

Like most schoolmates of that age, they gradually lost contact with each other and continued on with their lives.

Later, they both were diagnosed with intellectual disabilities.

That is, until earlier this year when Joann's sister was reading a newsletter published by MusicWorks, the music therapy program she belonged to.

The monthly pamphlet profiled Anthony as a Rising Star of the Month, and the sisters instantly recognized him.

Without knowing it, they both had been attending the same music therapy program at MusicWorks for years.

Anthony has been a client since September 2021 and Joann joined MusicWorks in the Havertown center in October 2022.

Lori O'Leary is the Executive Director of MusicWorks and says, "It's kismet they came back together through music. Their friendship is something they've always cherished and to be reunited after all these years is special."

MusicWorks is a Delaware County non-profit that provides music therapy for people with autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities, ADHD, mood disorders, and anxiety.

For more information plase visit musicworkswonders.org