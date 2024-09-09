National Constitution Center: 21 years of history in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The presidential debate Tuesday night between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be held at the National Constitution Center.

Over its 21 years, this special place has hosted major events from debates to honorary award presentations- each attended by everyone from Supreme Court justices to celebrities.

Debate is central to this museum's mission to bring together people from across the globe to learn about the American Constitution.

Action News anchor Sarah Bloomquist talks to the Executive Vice President and COO of the National Constitution Center, Vince Stango, for a trip down memory lane.



