New Day Bakery serves Southern Style Desserts

The menu featurs bean pies, sweet potato cheesecake and more.

Adjoa Garrett is the baker and owner behind A New Day Bakery.

She makes southern-style desserts like sweet potato cheese-a combination of cheesecake and her sweet potato pie recipe.

She also offers bean pies, bread pudding, and cookies for those who are vegan, gluten-free, and diabetic.

Garrett learned how to bake from her mother, Brenda Akiva Collins, and the two bake alongside each other at Kitchen Korners, a shared commercial kitchen space in Northeast Philadelphia.

For now, Garrett sells the desserts at farmers markets and popups around the city and she takes orders through social media.

But, eventually, she'd like to get her own dessert truck.

A New Day Bakery | Facebook | Instagram