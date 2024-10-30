NICU babies at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia get spooky for Halloween

At the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's NICU, there are no tricks this Halloween, only treats!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's NICU, there are no tricks this Halloween, only treats!

Hospital officials gave Action News a sneak peek at the pumpkins and goblins staying in the NICU.

For many families, the adorable tradition of dressing NICU babies up in costumes provides normalcy to a hospital stay.

Many of the babies in the unit are celebrating their first Halloween, dressed in costumes such as penguins, baby cows, surgeons, and even superheroes!

The Reed family spoke with Action News about the sweet tradition, saying it has lightened their load.

