Pa. State Police hold 'Troop K Camp Cadet' at Valley Forge Military Academy

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kids from across our area are learning first-hand what it takes to be in law enforcement.

Pennsylvania State Police are holding their "Troop K Camp Cadet" at Valley Forge Military Academy and College.

The camp gives kids between the ages of 11 and 14 a realistic and unforgettable experience.

