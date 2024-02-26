6abc's exclusive interview with Mayor Cherelle Parker

Parker shares her plan for addressing crime and improving schools.

PHILADELPHIA -- Sharrie Williams sits down with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

The interview covers the Mayor's historic victory, making her the first woman to be Mayor of Philadelphia.

She is the city's 100th Mayor and has her hands full.

Hear how she plans to handle big issues such as crime and education and how she will never back down from her beliefs.

Born and raised in Mount Airy by her grandparents, the interview explores how her upbringing shaped her career and her approach to leading the city.