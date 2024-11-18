Philadelphia's Dilworth Park transforms into holiday wonderland

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit! This weekend marked the start of the holiday season at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia.

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit! This weekend marked the start of the holiday season at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia.

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit! This weekend marked the start of the holiday season at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia.

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit! This weekend marked the start of the holiday season at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit! This weekend marked the start of the holiday season at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia.

"It's a lot of fun, very cute, very festive for the holidays," said Zaakira Harris.

For the tenth year in a row, Dilworth Park transformed for the holidays.



Whether you know how to ice skate or not, the Rothman Rink is open for those willing to hit the ice.



"I'm not the best. I am actually petrified, to be honest with you, but I'm trying. It's fun, I enjoy it," explained Mia Langford of Dresher.



Once you've worked up an appetite from skating, you can try the food and festive flavors vendors have to offer.



"This is our second time going back here for cannolis 'cause they're amazing. We got some mulled wine and we're checking out all the vendors in the area," noted Harris.



It's the perfect spot to get ready for the holidays while also supporting local small businesses.



"Everything is all under $100. We have skincare, body oils, perfume oils, soaps, mirrors, claw clips and winter accessories. What's cool about the vendors here is that we were all local and we all know each other. We can't wait to come back to the market every year," explained Hannah Fields, the manager of Cirese C Skin Therapist.

Some may be thinking it's too early to get into the holiday spirit just yet, while others are fully embracing it!



"For me, I skip over Thanksgiving and it's right to Christmas. For him, it's Thanksgiving first then Christmas," Calista Aguinaldo said.

Vendors say the holiday rush really kicks in after Thanksgiving, but they're ready for it.

The market is offering extended hours this year for people who want to shop after their workday.

The market will be open Sunday through Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Christmas Village at Love Park opens for a preview next weekend before officially opening on Thanksgiving.