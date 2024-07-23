One man drops a bomb on Jenn as he self-eliminates from 'The Bachelorette'

NEW YORK -- "Playing the Field" is back with your host Ryan Field and "Bachelor" insiders Gina Sirico from KABC, and Jennifer Matarese from WABC. This week, Jenn and her remaining 15 men continued their romantic journey in Melbourne, Australia.

This week starts differently than most, with a one-on-one date! Spencer gets his chance to take things to new heights with Jenn aboard a helicopter ride along the coast. They have an amazing time, but is there enough of a spark to go the distance?

Next up, the team breaks down Jenn's group dates. One group date is huge! Ten men and Jenn go to "Thunder Down Under" where the guys learn some moves. There could be multiple categories for who looked the best, who danced the best, and who had the most confidence, but on the show, only one man got the top honor.

Later, Jenn takes four lucky men on a race car driving date as Aaron contemplates chasing his dreams over continuing to date Jenn. In the end, he decides to bow out. But, before he does he tells Jenn that some men are not ready to get engaged while others are not there for the "right reasons." But who? We can safely assume he's referring to Devin, but he makes it sound like several men fall into these categories. He tells Jenn she needs to figure it out for herself. Was that cruel for him to do?

Season 21 of The Bachelorette starring Jenn Tran airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on ABC. Episodes air the next day on Hulu.

