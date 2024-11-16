24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, November 16, 2024 10:28PM
For the Scouts of America, the act of feeding the hungry is a long-time tradition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the Scouts of America, the act of feeding the hungry is a long-time tradition.

That's why dozens of members of Troop 367 were at the St. Christopher Parish of Philadelphia with bags and boxes in hand Saturday morning.

"We know a lot of people are struggling, and this helps everyone," said Scout Master Marge Cronin.

6abc is a proud sponsor of the event, which is part of the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive.

6abc once again partnered with Philabundance, one of the largest food banks in the region.

