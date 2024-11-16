Scouts of America troop helps with 6abc sponsored food drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the Scouts of America, the act of feeding the hungry is a long-time tradition.

That's why dozens of members of Troop 367 were at the St. Christopher Parish of Philadelphia with bags and boxes in hand Saturday morning.

"We know a lot of people are struggling, and this helps everyone," said Scout Master Marge Cronin.

6abc is a proud sponsor of the event, which is part of the 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive.

6abc once again partnered with Philabundance, one of the largest food banks in the region.

Watch the video above for more information.