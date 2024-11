SEPTA's Route 17 bus operator Khalief Baxter brightens commuters' days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're traveling on SEPTA's Route 17 bus, one operator may be the highlight of your day.

Khalief Baxter has been navigating the streets of Center City for the past 20 years.

He says he loves every minute of it.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas has more on Baxter's hard work in the video above.