Hundreds of Sidney Kimmel Medical College students get white coats

On Friday more than 225 students at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College got their white coats.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a rite of passage for medical students.

The ceremony signifies their dedication to helping others, and for some students a culmination of all their life experiences.

