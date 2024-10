Sofitel Philadelphia listed as 34th best hotel in the world

On of the best hotels in the world is right in Philadelphia's Center City.

On of the best hotels in the world is right in Philadelphia's Center City.

On of the best hotels in the world is right in Philadelphia's Center City.

On of the best hotels in the world is right in Philadelphia's Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On of the best hotels in the world is right in Philadelphia's Center City.



Condé Nast Traveler recently released its list 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. It named the Sofitel Philadelphia as number 34.

The travel magazine points out the aesthetic in the hotel's lobby, as well as the location at 17th and Sansom, near top restaurants.