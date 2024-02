South Asian Americans For Change working to break mental health stigma

PHILADELPHIA -- South Asian Americans For Change is working to shatter the stigma surrounding mental health in the South Asian community one conversation at a time.

The nonprofit South Asian Americans for Change is hosting its second annual fundraiser gala in the city this weekend to raise money for free programming, including free webinars led by a subject matter expert to mini-events to address what's been an ongoing problem in that community.

