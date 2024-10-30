Take a sneak peek at what's to come at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Next week, the Pennsylvania Conference for Women returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

This is the 21st year the event is gathering thousands of women into one space to inspire, invigorate, and activate.

The keynote speaker roster is star-studded, starting off strong with best-selling author, Emmy Award-winning host, and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

Some Philadelphia-based legends will be at the event as well! Emmy Award winner and star of ABC's hit show 'Abbott Elementary' Sheryl Lee Ralph will be at the event.

Starting her career on Broadway, Ralph is an inspiration to many.

Action News' Alicia Vitarelli has a closer look at what's to come at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in the video above.