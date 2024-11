Take a step back in time at the Old Barracks Museum in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- In this latest edition of One Tank Trips, we are going back in time to the American Revolution.



We're stepping inside the Old Barracks Museum where we'll see the rooms where the soldiers stayed and officers dined.

The museum is located in Trenton New Jersey.

Action News Community Journalist Matteo Iadonisi takes us there.